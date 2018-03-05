Regulatory News:

On March 2, 2018 LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) announced the discontinuation of its share buyback program.

The program was conducted using a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Valor: 35.568.679; ISIN: CH0355686798) and was completed on March 2, 2018. LafargeHolcim has repurchased 10,283,654 of its shares for a total value of CHF 581,395,290.09 at an average price per share of CHF 56.54.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. The Group is organized in four business segments Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete and Solutions Products and is a partner for clients ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanization increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs around 80,000 employees in more than 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180304005071/en/

Contacts:

LafargeHolcim

Media Relations:

Zurich: +41 (0) 58 858 87 10

Paris: +33 (0) 1 44 34 11 70

media@lafargeholcim.com

or

Investor Relations:

Zurich: +41 (0) 58 858 87 87

investor.relations@lafargeholcim.com