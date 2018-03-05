

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) announced Monday that it has been selected by Hershey Co. (HSY) to implement SAP S/4HANA as part of a program.



With this, the snacks company could streamline manufacturing and supply chain processes, gain real-time customer insights to inform decision making, and accelerate revenue-generating innovation to drive growth, the company noted.



The project is part of Hershey's strategy of growing core confectionery and snacking products, expanding margins and leveraging technology for competitive advantage.



Terry O'Day, chief product supply and technology officer for Hershey said the collaboration would enable it to increase competitive advantage.



Keith Barringer, who leads Accenture's Consumer Goods & Services practice in North America, said, 'Accenture has always been at the forefront of helping consumer packaged goods companies accelerate their adoption of new ways of working and new operating models. This opportunity enables us to bring our vast experience to Hershey as it navigates its journey to a more agile organization.'



