JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced the discontinuation of its share buyback program. The program was conducted using a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange and was completed on March 2, 2018.



The company noted that it has repurchased 10.28 million of its shares for a total value of 581.40 million Swiss francs at an average price per share of 56.54 francs.



