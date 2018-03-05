Regulatory News:

Areas, the global concession catering brand of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), has won a catering contract to manage 15 new points of sale at Barcelona-El Prat airport, the second busiest airport in Spain, and the seventh in Europe, following the tender process held by Aena. Already present at the El Prat airport with 14 points of sale, Areas has increased its presence and become the principal retail operator at the airport with a total of 29 points of sale.

Areas forecasts that the management of these 15 additional points of sale, which will occupy a floor area of more than 6,200 m2 in both terminals, will generate total revenues of approximately 500 million euros over the next eight years of this contract.

The new catering offer includes a wide range of proposals, with local brands such as Boldú and Javier de las Muelas, prestigious international brands such as Burger King, Exki, La Place and PAUL, successful own brands from Areas such as Deli&Cia and COMO, as well as brands which have proved safe bets in other Spanish airports, including SantaGloria, MasQMenos and Dots Bakery. At the same time, Areas adds to these catering offering plenty of shopping opportunities, with food specialists such as Sibarium Delicatessen, Farga, and Wonkandy, and prestigious fashion and sports brands such as Adolfo Domínguez and Adidas.

Pedro Fontana, Elior Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer and CEO of Concession Catering Worldwide explains, "with this new contract, Areas becomes the principal retail operator at one of the most high-profile airports in the world, and strengthens its position as leader in the sector in Spain. This success means a lot to us, since it coincides with our company's 50th anniversary celebrations and, furthermore, in the city of Barcelona, where it all began half a century ago

For Oscar Vela, CEO of Areas for Spain, Portugal and Latin America, "winning this tender rewards an ambitious business project, based on a number of premises. Firstly, to provide each airport with a remarkable gastronomic identity: practically half of the brands selected were launched in Barcelona. Next, to surprise travelers by including innovative elements in our offerings. Thanks to Areas, Exki and La Place will come to Spain for the first time, with strategic locations in both terminals at El Prat. In addition, to position ourselves as leaders in the fast food segment with Burger King. Finally, to develop own brands designed for the travelling public by our teams. So we will be opening our healthy grab go concept, Deli&Cia, as well as our COMO restaurant. We intend to make Barcelona airport a showcase of our best practices."

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and we reached the GC Advanced level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

About Areas

Areas is one of the global leaders in the travel catering and retail industry, generating €1.774 billion in revenue in 2016/2017. A global brand of Elior Group, Areas welcomes 330 million customers each year in 2,000 restaurants and points of sale in 14 countries, throughout Europe as well as in the USA, Mexico and Chile. As the caterer of choice in the travel and leisure markets, focusing on quality for 50 years, Areas is present in transportation hubs large and small across the world (airports, train stations, motorway service plazas), as well as in exhibition centers and leisure parks. Building upon a culture of operational excellence, Areas draws on its in-depth understanding of travelers' needs and the most extensive range of catering concepts on the market to offer the perfect blend of ingredients for each of its 900,000 daily customers to savor.

For further information: http://www.areas.com Areas on Twitter @Areas @Areas_FR @Areas_ES

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180304005017/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group

Press

Anne-Isabelle Gros, +33 (0)1 71 06 70 58

anne-isabelle.gros@eliorgroup.com

or

Anne-Laure Sanguinetti, +33 (0)1 71 06 70 57

anne-laure.sanguinetti@eliorgroup.com

or

Investors

Marie de Scorbiac, +33 (0) 1 70 06 70 13

marie.descorbiac@eliorgroup.com