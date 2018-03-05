

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK private sector growth picked up in three months to February, the growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.



The balance of firms reporting a rise in output came in at 20 percent versus 9 percent in three months to January.



Looking ahead, the pace of growth is expected to edge higher over the three months to May, with balance climbing to +24 percent, underpinned by a pick-up in retail and robust growth across all other sub-sectors.



The lobby expects conditions to remain challenging for consumer-facing companies and retailers, with higher inflation and weak wage growth squeezing household budgets.



Meanwhile, manufacturers should continue to benefit from the lower level of Sterling and the improving global economic environment, the agency added.



