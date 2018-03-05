Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended from 5th March 2018 as per Notice to Members 9 of 2018.



Instrument Name: Floating Rate 6 Month Euribor MGS 2018 (IV)

Short Code: G18D

ISIN: MT1000010065



Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.