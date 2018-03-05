Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships Malaysia 2018: Hat Trick of Titles by World Number Two

Thomas Bruins Of The Netherlands Takes Coveted Asia Title Again
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's edition of the world's largest competitive duathlon, organized by E-Plus Global Sdn Bhd- the Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships Malaysia 2018 came to a close with a total of 3,756 top elite duathletes, multi-sport athletes and enthusiasts from 41 countries running and cycling their hearts out. Defending champion from The Netherlands, Thomas Bruins made it three consecutive titles in the Male Elite Category and first-timer to Malaysia, Anna Eberhardt-Halasz from Hungary took the Female Elite Category crown.
Results:
Powerman Asia Dualthlon Championships Malaysia 2018 (Male)
1st
Thomas Bruins
(The Netherlands)
02:38:17
2nd
Matt Smith
(Australia)
02:47:26
3rd
John Leerams Chicano
(The Philippines)
02:47:26
Powerman Asia Dualthlon Championships Malaysia 2018 (Female)
1st
Anna Eberhardt-Halasz
(Hungary)
02:54:04
2nd
Miriam Van Reijen
(The Netherlands)
03:04:04
3rd
Monica Torres
(The Philippines)
03:06:42
2018 Putrajaya ASTC Middle Distance Duathlon Asian Championships (Male)
1st
John Leerams Chicano
(The Philippines)
02:47:26
2nd
Emmanuel Commendador
(The Philippines)
02:51:54
3rd
Raymund Torio
(The Philippines)
02:55:45
2018 Putrajaya ASTC Middle Distance Duathlon Asian Championships (Female)
1st
Monica Torres
(The Philippines)
03:06:42
2nd
Airi Sawada
(Japan)
03:18:04
3rd
Jelsie Sabado
(The Philippines)
03:32:43
The Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships Malaysia 2018 comprising of four categories - Individual Classic and Team Relay Classic (10km - 60km - 10km), and the Individual Short and Team Relay Short (5km- 30km- 5km) was held on Sunday, 4 March 2018.
The PowerKIDS race covering three aged groups - 5 to 7 year olds (0.4km - 1km - 0.4km), 8 to 10 year olds (0.8km - 2km - 0.8km), and 11 to 12 years old (1.2km - 3 km - 1.2km) was held on Saturday, 3 March 2018.
The Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships - Malaysia 2018 is promoted and organised by E-Plus Global Sdn Bhd (www.eplusglobal.com), sanctioned by the International Powerman Association, the Asian Triathlon Confederation and the Triathlon Association of Malaysia.
For more information, visit http://www.powermanmalaysia.com.