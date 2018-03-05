Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Letting of Rainham

To: Company Announcements

Date: 02 March 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: SLIPIT - Letting of Rainham

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has completed the letting of 1 Marsh Way Rainham. The 82,000sqftindustrial unit was the Company's largest void having been empty since last July following a lease expiry. The property has been let on a 15 year lease (with tenant break option in the tenth year) at a starting rent of £636,200pa.

Jason Baggaley, Fund Manager, commented: Marsh Way Rainham was the biggestvoidin theportfolio, and we are pleased to have completed a new lettingso quickly after it became vacant. The property is well located, close to the A13 and 12 miles from central London, and received considerable interest from a range of occupiers.



