Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC

London, March 2
Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC
WESTERN SELECTION PLC
(the "Company')
Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC ("Swallowfield')
The Company announces that on 28 February 2018, it sold 80,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of Swallowfield at 340 pence per share.
Following the transaction, the Company now holds 1,420,000 ordinary shares in Swallowfield which represents 8.42% of Swallowfield's issued share capital.
Edward Beale, a non-executive director of the Company, is a non-executive director of Swallowfield.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
(James Caithie/Liam Murray)