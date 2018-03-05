Syncona Limited

Directorate Change

Syncona appoints Gian Piero Reverberi as Non-Executive Director

5 March 2018

Syncona Ltd, a leading healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science, today announces that Gian Piero Reverberi has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 April 2018.

Mr Reverberi brings over 20 years' experience in the commercialisation of novel therapies through various roles at Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Shire, and Eli Lilly. Mr Reverberi joined Vanda Pharmaceuticals in 2015 as SVP and Head of Europe before being appointed to SVP and Chief Commercial Officer. In this current role, he specialises in commercial strategy and new product planning, launching specialty and orphan drugs across a range of new markets internationally. Prior to Vanda Pharmaceuticals, he spent 10 years at Shire, seven of which as SVP, Head of International Specialty Pharma.

Mr Reverberi will continue to serve in his current role as SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Reverberi. As at the date of this announcement, he has no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Jeremy Tigue, Chairman of Syncona, said: "We welcome Gian Piero as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Syncona. His deep experience and strong track record across multiple therapy areas, geographies and in new product launches will be a valuable resource at this exciting time for Syncona, as we see our strategy of building global leaders in life science gather pace.'

Syncona Ltd also announces that:

Nick Moss has been appointed Senior Independent Director, with effect from 1 April 2018; and

Robert Hutchinson has been appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 April 2018, succeeding Nick Moss.

[ENDS]

About Syncona:

Syncona is a leading FTSE250 healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science. Our vision is to deliver transformational treatments to patients in truly innovative areas of healthcare while generating superior returns for shareholders. Our current investment portfolio consists of seven high quality companies in life science and a leading range of fund investments.

We seek to partner with the best, brightest and most ambitious minds in science to build globally competitive businesses. We are established leaders in gene therapy, cell therapy and advanced diagnostics, and focus on delivering dramatic efficacy for patients in areas of high unmet need.

Our market leading funds portfolio seeks to generate superior returns by investing in long only and alternative investment funds. This represents a productively deployed evergreen funding base which enables us to take a long term approach to investing in life sciences as we target the best new opportunities and support our existing portfolio companies to grow and succeed.

Syncona is aligned with two of the premium charitable funders in UK science, the Wellcome Trust, original founder of Syncona, and Cancer Research UK, both of which are significant shareholders in our business. We make a donation of 0.3% of Net Asset Value to a range of charities each year.