Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-03-05 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 26.02.2018- Takeover offer VSS1R Valmieras stikla RIG 27.03.2018 period škiedra -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018 Additional LVGB002523A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018 Extraordinary LGD1L LITGRID VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018 Government LTGCB0N021C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB0N021C Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 09.03.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2018 Audited annual ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN report Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2018 Initial MOGO100021B mogo RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2018 Investors event BLT1T Baltika TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2018 Notice on General SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2018 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 26.02.2018- Takeover offer VSS1R Valmieras stikla RIG 27.03.2018 period škiedra -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018 Additional LVGB002523A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018 Extraordinary LGD1L LITGRID VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018 Government LTGCB0N021C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB0N021C Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 09.03.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2018 Audited annual ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN report Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2018 Initial MOGO100021B mogo RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2018 Investors event BLT1T Baltika TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2018 Notice on General SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2018 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.