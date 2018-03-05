Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-03-05 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 26.02.2018- Takeover offer VSS1R Valmieras stikla RIG 27.03.2018 period škiedra -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018 Additional LVGB002523A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018 Extraordinary LGD1L LITGRID VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018 Government LTGCB0N021C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB0N021C Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2018- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 09.03.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2018 Audited annual ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN report Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2018 Initial MOGO100021B mogo RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2018 Investors event BLT1T Baltika TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2018 Notice on General SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2018 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.