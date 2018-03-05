Andreas Bernström joins Kinnevik as Investment Director

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that Andreas Bernström will join Kinnevik as Investment Director starting today, 5 March 2018.

Andreas Bernström has a proven track record of building successful digital businesses. He is the Chairman of Trustly, one of Europe's fastest growing fintech companies, and has been an Industrial Advisor to EQT on digital and TMT issues for the past seven years. In 2014 Andreas founded and successfully launched Sinch, a communications platform for IOS and Android developers which was subsequently sold to CLX Communications. He has also been the CEO of Rebtel and worked eight years at TradeDoubler in various managerial positions. Andreas holds an MA in Finance from Webster University.

Kinnevik CEO Georgi Ganev commented:

"I want to welcome Andreas to Kinnevik where he will be a great addition to the team and a testament to our ambition to increase focus on the Nordic markets. With his strong track record as an entrepreneur and a leader of fast growing digital business, Andreas will play an important role, both in identifying future opportunities as well as acting as a partner and advisor to the Kinnevik group of companies."

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

