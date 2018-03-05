

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German telecommunications provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported consolidated net income for fiscal year 2017 was 5.1 million euros, compared to a loss of 25.1 million euros in the prior year.



EBITDA improved by 1.2 million euros to 38.3 million euros. Due to significantly lower depreciation and amortisation, EBIT was 7.1 million euros compared to negative 13.1 million euros last year.



The company plans to distribute a dividend of 3 cents per share once again.



Annual revenues declined to 357.9 million euros from 386.0 million euros in the previous year.



In the current financial year, QSC expects to generate revenues of between 345 million euros and 355 million euros, EBITDA of between 35 million euros and 40 million euros and a free cash flow figure of more than 10 million euros.



QSC will publish its 2017 Annual Report on 29 March 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX