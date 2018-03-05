

IQE plc Analysts' briefing



Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2017 9.30 am on Tuesday, 20 March 2018 Rothschild Sky Pavilion, New Court, St Swithin's Ln, London EC4N



Cardiff, 5 March 2018: IQE plc (AIM: IQE) the leading global supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry, will be announcing its results for the year ended 31 December 2017 on Tuesday, 20 March 2018.



Drew Nelson, CEO and Phil Rasmussen, FD will be hosting an analysts' presentation at 9.30am on Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at the Rothschild Sky Pavilion, New Court, St Swithin's Ln, London EC4N 8AL



Analysts wishing to attend should register using the contacts page at http://iqep.com or by email to investors@iqep.com.



Source: IQE plc via GlobeNewswire



