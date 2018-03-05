

Goldplat plc / Ticker: GDP / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining & Exploration 5 March 2018 Goldplat plc ('Goldplat' or 'the Company') Shareholder Conference Call and Q&A



Goldplat, the AIM quoted gold producer with international gold recovery operations located in South Africa and Ghana and a gold mine in Kenya, is pleased to announce that in line with its commitment to maintaining positive engagement with its shareholders it is due to host a shareholder conference call at 12pm UK time on Friday 9 March 2018.



During the call shareholders will be able to send questions to the Goldplat management team via an online chat function. Shareholders are also invited to submit questions to the Board via email in advance of the call. Questions should be sent to St Brides Partners at shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk who will be compiling the questions on behalf of the Company. The questions and responses will also be published in a Q&A document that will be uploaded to the Company's website.



Conference Call Details To participate in the conference call, please dial 0808 109 0700, or +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 if you are calling from outside of the UK, and enter participant code quote password 'Golplat' when prompted to do so. Please note that all lines will be muted except for those of Goldplat's management. To send questions through the online chat function that will run concurrent with the call, please use the link below and log in as a participant; the password is 'goldplat':



https://sbmf.webex.com/sbmf/onstage/g.php?MTID=e67d3a0af9158ef1dae9c45d07fda988b



On the right-hand side of the screen you will find an option to submit questions during the call. The Q&A function will only be made live once the call has commenced.



The management team will strive to answer as many questions as possible during the call. The Company plans to make available a recording of the call on the Company's website.



For further information visit www.goldplat.com, follow on Twitter @GoldPlatPlc or contact: Gerard Kisbey-Green Goldplat plc Tel: +27 (71) 8915775 (CEO)



Colin Aaronson / Jen Grant Thornton UK LLP Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 Clarke (Nominated Adviser)



James Joyce / Jessica WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Cave (Broker)



Charlotte Page / Susie St Brides Partners Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Geliher (Financial PR)



About Goldplat Goldplat plc is an AIM quoted gold producer with two market leading recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana and an operational gold mine in Kenya. The Company produced 42,857 ounces of gold during FY 2017, with 40,285 gold equivalent ounces sold and transferred, resulting in an operating profit from continuing operations of £2.9m for the year. This result does not benefit from the increased processing capacity that was achieved at the Kilimapesa Gold Mine towards the end of FY 2017, with operational profitability achieved during last two months of FY 2017. Accordingly, the Company believes it is well placed to build upon production and profitability during FY 2018.



The Company's strategy is focussed on utilising cash flow generated from its flagship gold recovery and mining operations to self-fund the sustainable growth and expansion of its niche gold recovery business model internationally. The Company is also committed to increasing its primary mining production output through acquisition / gaining interests in producing or near-production assets, preferably in Africa. Goldplat retains exposure to a small exploration project in Ghana, in which Ashanti Gold Corp. is earning an interest via an earn-in option agreement.



