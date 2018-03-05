

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fenner plc (FENR.L) announced that, through its subsidiary Fenner Inc., it has acquired the assets and business of National Bearings Company, a small specialist manufacturer of custom engineered polymer and metal bearings.



Mark Abrahams, CEO of Fenner PLC, said: 'This acquisition further supports our stated strategy to grow our Advanced Engineered Products division and in particular it will complement the product and customer portfolio of our Precision Polymers business within AEP.'



