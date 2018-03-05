

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer prices continued to log a double-digit growth in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 10.26 percent year-over-year in February compared to 10.35 percent in January. Nonetheless, this was the lowest in seven months.



Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices grew 10.27 percent and clothing and footwear prices increased 11.77 percent. Cost of communication alone showed a decrease, of 0.13 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.73 percent in February versus 0.81 in the same period of 2017.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation accelerated to 13.71 percent February from 12.14 percent in January. On month, producer prices climbed 2.68 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX