Revain Launches v0.5 of the World's Truly Transparent Feedback and Review Platform

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Mas Revain is the first feedback platform, built to provide authentic and transparent reviews using blockchain technology. Four versions of this platform had been released to the market since November 2017. Now, the company is out with a release of Dashboard v0.5 of its famous Revain platform, which contains several enhancements over its previous versions.

Two cryptocurrency tokens are expected to power the Revain platform. The R token is the first of these tokens. Created for investors, it is actively listed and traded on twelve exchanges. The quantity of the R token is capped. It is expected that increased adoption and usage of the R token will cause it to increase in value. Second token, known as the RVN token, is expected to be the stable inner currency of the Revain ecosystem and will be used to pay users who provide quality and authentic feedbacks on the Revain platform. RVN usage will come with fixed costs and will not be subject to the volatility that the exchange-listed R token will experience. The entire system remains transparent, incorruptible and immutable thanks to its reliance on the Ethereum platform.





Without the ability to view products or interact with service providers physically before buying online, most web users turn to online reviews as their source of validation for products and services before purchase. Data from Statista indicate that close to 2/3rds of online users read reviews before making purchases, and 66% of them tend to trust online reviews. When such reviews are unbiased, authentic and inviolable, this strengthens the marketplace. The Revain platform is expected to be linked with blockchain technology in Q2 2018 and will also incorporate reviews for the gaming industry in Q4 2018. The review process for the various crypto and gaming projects that are listed on the Revain platform will work in two ways. Firstly, it will afford traders and investors an unbiased viewpoint of the various listed projects and give them the opportunity to make better-informed investment decisions. Secondly, it will create an incentive to project reviewers to provide only authentic feedback about projects.

The launch of Dashboard v0.5 comes with the following new features:

The addition of twenty new cryptocurrency projects brings the number of cryptocurrencies listed on the Revain dashboard to eighty.

A new buy/sell button, which directs users to the exchange where the crypto-coin is listed so that the user may buy or sell the listed altcoin for which reviews have been provided. In previous versions, only the Revain token had an attached Buy/Sell button.

Some adjustments have been made to the price information widgets on the dashboard. Now, the percentage difference between the ICO price to the market price is displayed.

Key metrics data for 1 day, 1 week, 3 weeks and 1 month can now be displayed by clicking the corresponding tab at the top right corner of the dashboard.

About Revain

Revain was created to revolutionize online reviews using blockchain technology. Its platform is designed to accumulate authentic user reviews on startups and projects that have concluded their crowdfunding/ICO stage. The platform is bringing to life the service that will finally allow businesses to receive detailed and genuine feedback about their projects, while users will get access to other people's experience with ICOs and share their own insights as well. The platform will be aggregating information on token dynamics and major milestones in each listed startup's development. Revain released version 0.4 of the platform in January 2018 with a target to deliver full release 1.0 as early as Q2 2018.

SOURCE: Revain



