TOKYO, Mar 5, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it would expand its educational ICT services for students and teachers by investing in forEst, Inc., a Tokyo-based developer of e-textbook content. DOCOMO will make its investment through NTT DOCOMO Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary, on January 31, 2018. DOCOMO first became acquainted with forEst when it was a participant in DOCOMO Innovation Village, an open innovation program offered by DOCOMO and NTT group companies.forEst developed its "ATLS" tablet-based e-textbook platform to provide students with personalized questions based on each user's level of skill. The company has been providing the service in collaboration with textbook makers since April 2017. The cloud platform also enables teachers to manage student progress highly efficiently.DOCOMO is expecting the educational field increasingly to adopt ICT as schools and municipal governments prepare for Japan's full introduction of a new school curriculum from 2020.Going forward, DOCOMO plans to support students and teachers with expanded ICT services for education, including through collaborative initiatives with education-venture companies under the company's "Declaration beyond" medium-term plan to 2020.About NTT DOCOMO VenturesNTT DOCOMO Ventures, the NTT Group's corporate venture capital firm, aims to accelerate innovation for creation of new services, disruptive technologies and innovative processes serving as a primary channel for startup companies and venture communities on behalf of the NTT Group, Japan's leading ICT service provider. We proactively enhance cooperation with exceptional entrepreneurs on a worldwide scale by providing capital from our corporate venture funds and vast business development opportunities with the NTT Group companies. https://www.nttdocomo-v.com/en/About forEstforEst develops a digital textbook platform "ATLS" for K12. ATLS helps student study more efficiently by adaptive learning.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.