

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L) reported profit before tax of 60.6 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 67.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 66.1 pence compared to 82.8 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 110.0 million pounds from 120.1 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 116.5 pence compared to 134.5 pence.



Fiscal year revenues were 775.4 million pounds, a decrease of 1.3% on the prior year. The prior year revenues included a 13.3 million pounds contribution from the ID business, which was disposed of in August 2016. Revenues decreased organically by 3.3% owing to a slowdown in UK spending. Order intake for the year was 901.4 million pounds, a 15.8% increase over prior year. After adjusting for foreign exchange and disposals, the underlying increase was 12.0%.



The proposed final dividend is 35.0 pence, bringing the total dividend for the year to 49.6 pence. This represents an annual increase of 3.8%. If approved, the dividend will be paid on 3 May 2018 to shareholders on the register at 6 April 2018.



Ultra Electronics said, as previously disclosed, the Board's expectations remain for the Group to make modest progress in underlying revenue and operating profit at constant currencies in 2018 after investing for the future through increased R&D and capital expenditure. The Group said the search for a new Chief Executive is well underway and it will update the market when appropriate.



