Composites experts from Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), a leading global producer of glass fiber reinforcements for composite systems, will showcase the power of composites to "Make Impossible Things" at the JEC World 2018 composites show and conferences, March 6-8, in Paris, France.

"JEC World 2018 arrives at an opportune time for our company and the composites industry," said Arnaud Genis, president of Owens Corning's Composites business. "Our industry is growing and Owens Corning is actively investing in new capacity and new product solutions that embrace composites as the material solution of choice for a variety of markets and applications.

"The benefits of composites have never been more relevant," Genis added. "And we look forward to engaging with our customers and sharing step-change innovations that underscore our commitment to helping them win in their respective markets."

Owens Corning's presence at JEC World 2018 supports the company's commitment to accelerating adoption by leading the conversation of how composites "Make Impossible Things." The company's booth will feature a variety of tangible examples of the "impossible things" Owens Corning composite solutions are enabling. Representatives from Owens Corning's global team of composites experts and business leaderswill be on hand throughout the event to discuss the company's entire array of industry-leading solutions, including:

XSTRAND high-performance composite filaments for 3D printing developed to fulfill manufacturers' demands for functional prototyping and industrial applications. Samples on display will include composite product applications for sporting goods (snow skis and "flying boat" foils) and medical prosthetics.

Owens Corning's new hybrid glass/carbon fiber for structural and semi-structural applications in the automotive, marine, and sporting goods industries. This step-change innovation from the company's Advanced Materials platform combines the best of glass and carbon fibers into a unique material that increases penetration of composites versus metals.

Glass-fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) composite rebar used to build longer-lasting infrastructure solutions for applications ranging from bridge decks to sea walls. On display will be a corrosion simulator, illustrating the non-corrosive characteristics of GFRP rebar in comparison to epoxy-coated steel rebar, and a glass fiber rebar "F-shape bridge railing" being used in the construction of the composite-reinforced Halls River "bridge to the future" project underway in Homosassa, Fla., USA.

Owens Corning composites applications for the automotive market. Display samples, including tailgates and rear spoilers, will illustrate the capacity for light-weighting and freedom of design enabled by composites.

Thermoplastic tapes used in housing low-pressure gas. On display will be pressure vessels made with Owens Corning SE4849 direct roving.

Technical Presentations

"High-Performance Composite Filaments for Additive Manufacturing"

Owens Corning Front-End Innovation Technical Platform Leader Emmanuel Vaquant will discuss how the company's new, high-performance XSTRAND composite filaments enable manufacturers to more fully leverage the benefits of 3D printing for functional prototyping and a variety of industrial applications. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (CET), in the Agora Zone (Hall 5A).

"Building the Cities of Tomorrow"

Owens Corning Strategic Marketing Global Product Manager for Pipe and Pultrusion Kendall Thacker will explore the compelling case for composites in delivering next-generation solutions for infrastructure challenges associated with building the cities of tomorrow. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 7, from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CET), in the Agora Zone (Hall 5A).

Billed as the largest international gathering of composites professionals, JEC World 2018 will take place March 6-8, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center. Owens Corning is exhibiting in Hall 5A, Booth J39

About Owens Corning

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning posted 2017 sales of $6.4 billion and employs 19,000 people in 37 countries.

