EU Regulatory Reporting - DataTracks Garners Customer Appreciations for Regulatory Reporting Solutions

DataTracks has a valued reputation for helping clients comply with regulatory reporting obligations. By providing a basket of regulatory reporting solutions such as AIFMD Annex IV, CRD IV (FINREP/COREP), Solvency II Pillar 3, MiFID II and FATCA, plus in-depth subject expertise, DataTracks ensures that clients' reports are generated easily, are error free and can be submitted to the regulator on time.

DataTracks' spectrum of clients includes investment firms, banks and insurance companies spread across Europe. With its emphasis on making sure that the customer gets the best support possible, it is no surprise that clients have given positive feedback on the company's expertise in regulatory reporting and world-class customer support:

"We have been using DT's SII software for the successful submission of the last three quarterly and the last annual QRTs to the regulators. We are very satisfied with the customer support, which is efficient and available any day and time. We are impressed with the response time to our queries. In conclusion we are very satisfied with the application and we would definitely recommend it." - Minerva Insurance

"Compared with the T4U tool it is much more efficient and user friendly. Besides this they provide world-class support. Their response time is very good, even outside office hours. Most important, they have the drive to help you till the last error is solved." - AnsvarIdéa Verzekeringen

"Working with DataTracks means working with a user-friendly, fast and efficient replacement for T4U. Their customer service is excellent. Their response time is very fast, and the contact is very helpful. Their mission is the same as InRisk: we are on earth to help our customers!" - InRisk

"We worked with the incredible assistance of DataTracks to ensure we successfully filed our FINREP/COREP report with the regulator. Their technical support team was knowledgeable, easy to work with and assisted us round the clock to ensure we filed the report on time and without errors. All this at a competitive price point. Our experience has ensured we will have no hesitation in using the services of DataTracks on an ongoing basis." - Intelligent Money

Pramodh Vittal, Head of Products and Customer Support, says: "Our in-depth expertise in financial regulatory reporting, accumulated over 13 years and covering a dozen regulations across the globe, means that our customers always have the peace of mind when submitting their compliance reports that they will be on time and error free."

About DataTracks

At DataTracks we assist our clients in preparing error-free regulatory reports, on time and with minimal effort. We prepare more than 12,000 XBRL statements annually for filing with regulators such as SEC inthe United States, HMRC in theUnited Kingdom, Revenue inIreland, ACRA inSingapore, MCA inIndia, CIPC in South Africaand EU regulators such as ESMA, EBA and EIOPA. Honed by over a decade of experience in preparing more than 100,000 compliance reportsinXBRL, XML, iXBRL and EDGAR formats, our solutions and services are designed to ensure quality, reliability, security and ease of use.

