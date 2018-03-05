Forbes 30Under30 Female Entrepreneur Announces Adoption of Crypto Payments for Her Bespoke Tailoring Business, Artefact London

LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Artefact London is the 1st tailoring business in the world to announce adoption of LiteCoin, Bitcoin & Ethereum as payment option for bespoke suits, shirts, tuxedos, overcoats & other custom made garments.

Tatyana Kozhevnikova, Founder of Artefact London, finalist of the FORBES 30 Under 30 Class of 2018 Arts & Culture Europe comments:

"At the end of 2017 I made a decision that as long as cryptocurrency carries value that can be legitimately converted into GBP & EUR, Artefact London will accept it as a method of payment."

The idea to adopt crypto payments came in a conversation with one of her South Africa based customers. Back in London on a business trip and collecting his suit, he was telling her that due to the banking & political systems instability more & more Africans are diversifying into Bitcoins & other tokens. To which Tatyana asked if he personally would prefer to pay in cryptocurrency over cash. Upon receiving a positive answer she decided to test if payments in BitCoin, LiteCoin & Ethereum would be of interest to wider audience, particularly to customers residing outside of UK.

"People told me I am crazy. To which I say the idea of a single currency Euro seemed crazy to some people not long ago too. If there are customers that might find it convenient to use a 'wallet' to pay instead of a Visa Card - I don't see why not give that option."

"I find the topic of tokens fascinating and am lucky to be in a position to test it for my own business."

"I am hoping that in the near future there will be sleek merchant solution applications to issue invoices and accept cryptocurrency payments."

Cryptocurrency payments due to commence on 5th March 2018.

