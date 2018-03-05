JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Launches Next Generation Vehicle-Mount Computers Boosting User Productivity in Tough Environments

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at:

JLT Mobile Computers Launches Next Generation Vehicle-Mount Computers Boosting User Productivity in Tough Environments

The new JLT6012 rugged computer meets pressing business needs for increased efficiency, and forms a platform for new innovative high-value solutions and services

Växjö, Sweden, March 5, 2018 * * *JLT Mobile Computers (http://www.jltmobile.com/), a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, launches the JLT6012 (https://www.jltmobile.com/products/jlt6012-rugged-vehicle-mount-computer) logistics computer, the first product of a new generation of rugged vehicle-mount computers with innovative platform design. Making its debut in Europe at LogiMAT (https://www.logimat-messe.de/en) (Stuttgart) and SITL (http://www.sitl.eu/en/Home/) (Paris) and first shown to the US public at MODEX (https://www.jltmobile.com/modex-2018) (Atlanta, GA), the JLT6012 presents a major step change in rugged computing, as the new terminal not only delivers unparalleled productivity and better user acceptance today, but also constitutes a platform for building innovative mobile IT solutions, including hardware, software and services for the needs of tomorrow.

Featuring the industry's most compact design, modern Windows, Android or Linux operating systems, and the user-friendly JLT PowerTouch PCT technology, the JLT6012 computer takes user productivity to new levels. It provides familiarity to all generations of users without compromising the ruggedness required to run uninterrupted for many years of tough handling in the most challenging environments. Further, it provides features that make users' workdays easier, such as quick and easy login and identification with RFID-tags, high-brightness displays with adjustable auto-dimming for both indoor and outdoor usage, and easily accessed programmable function buttons that can be used to accelerate the most common user operations.

The JLT6012 also reduces total cost of ownership by providing a wide-range 9-72 VDC isolated power supply with UPS functionality, making it suitable for installation in most types of vehicles, including electrical, gas and diesel-powered trucks, without expensive external hardware. Maintenance cost is kept to a minimum with the resilient JLT PowerTouch display technology that addresses today's most common reason for computer breakage. Other wear and tear prone components, such as batteries and boot media, can easily be serviced, and the computer software and firmware can be upgraded remotely - all to avoid taking the computer out of operation in the field.

"Our customers manage rapid globalization, complex logistics and fierce competition that puts extreme demands on operational productivity and efficiency," explains Per Holmberg, CEO, JLT Mobile Computers. "Our new JLT6012 computer effectively addresses these demands today, and also becomes a rugged computing platform for new innovative solutions to tackle these demands in new ways, providing significant productivity gains and improved profitability."

Built on JLT's heritage of excellent design, high quality and outstanding performance, the new JLT6012 computer adds a new dimension to rugged mobile computing. It is the platform on which JLT, together with software developers and customers, will build high-value solutions to address customer requirements. With a programmable I/O port, RFID and NFC technology, and prepared with microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) such as gyro and accelerometer, the JLT6012 enables the development of new innovative solutions to optimize workflow efficiency, maximize computer uptime, improve safety and more. The new platform concept is designed to take advantage of the latest computer technology for long-term protection of customers' investments.

The new JLT6012 computer complements the current line of rugged mobile computers from JLT, providing options for a wide range of use models in the logistics and heavy-duty industry segments. It has been tested and successfully deployed by pilot customers and is now available for order with normal lead times. Contact JLT Mobile Computers today for further information.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2017 was SEK 113 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX, First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium Nordic Holding AB as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com). You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/103734/?pathWildcard=103734) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/jltmobile).

