Tele2 Netherlands deploys Nokia Cognitive Analytics real-time software to consistently deliver a superior customer experience

Nokia Traffica geolocation capabilities provide robust map-based location data on traffic and network issues down to the street level

Improves Tele2's ability to identify network problems and troubleshoot subscriber service issues

5 March 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia Traffica is helping Tele2 Netherlands deliver a superior real-time subscriber experience on its mobile network by more quickly and accurately identifying and resolving service issues and improving network quality.

Nokia Traffica software is part of the Nokia Cognitive Analytics portfolio. It is a real-time network analytics solution for monitoring and troubleshooting that provides deep insights into traffic, network conditions, locations, devices and subscriber activity. It enables service provider customer care and operations teams to better understand how subscribers are experiencing their services.

Building upon Tele2 Netherlands' existing Traffica deployment, Nokia Traffica's geolocation capabilities provide a granular view of services issues down to the geo-tile level. They also provide an intuitive, map-based visualization system making it easier for service providers to precisely pinpoint the location of service issues, such as poor cell coverage and dropped calls.

With these powerful new capabilities, Tele2 Netherlands can better detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and subscriber issues using real-world, real-time data, dramatically improving overall network quality, delivering a better subscriber experience and reducing churn.

Meile de Haan, CTO of Tele2 Netherlands, said: "Working with Nokia as our long-term strategic partner, the Traffica solution is well-suited to our needs. The new geolocation capabilities provide our customer care and operations teams with deeper insights that will enable us to consistently deliver the highest level of quality for our state-of-the-art LTE network."

Mikkoa Ylä-Kauttu, account director, Netherlands at Nokia said: "Our Cognitive Analytics portfolio provides powerful tools and capabilities to help service providers increase efficiencies and improve network quality. We are delighted to work with Tele2 Netherlands to deliver the highest levels of network and service quality to their customers."

