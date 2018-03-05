RapidFire Tools, Inc. Launches "Audit Guru," The First Tool to Automate and Streamline GDPR Compliance Audits

ATLANTA, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RapidFire Tools Inc. today announced the availability of Audit Guru for GDPR, the world's first compliance process automation solution designed to address the sweeping new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which becomes law on the 25th of May, 2018. The tool is being offered exclusively through the RapidFire Tools channel of authorized Audit Guru partners, and includes a robust cloud-based portal that resellers can use to manage the entire GDPR audit and reporting process. MSPs can provide an array of value-added GDPR services built around Audit Guru, which can range from a simple and straight-forward resale of the tool to organizations that have their own internal IT and compliance staff, all the way up to a fully managed, ongoing GDPR Compliance-as-a-Service offering.

"The new GDPR requirements put into place tough new standards that regulate how personal information is collected, electronically stored, and secured," noted Rapidfire Tools CEO, Mike Mittel. "These new laws impact every company that collects data about any individual living in the European Union. There is a huge amount of confusion, fear and uncertainty associated with GDPR because of the fines and crippling sanctions associated with non-compliance," he added. "Audit Guru addresses these concerns by providing MSPs with a solution that literally guides them through the compliance process, automates the collection of necessary data, and generates the required documents."

The new offering leverages the same technology found in Network Detective, the company's market-proven, award-winning family of IT assessment, documentation and reporting tools. "This is not just another check-list product with a laundry list of tasks that the MSP has to perform," explained Win Pham, lead developer of the tool. "We've created a turn-key virtual software appliance that automates the production of mandatory compliance reports, provides ongoing issues detection, and manages the manual collection of supplemental information required from key stakeholders."

The marketing opportunity extends far beyond MSPs located within the European union. "As if the EU isn't a big enough market, even if the MSPs or their clients are based outside of the EU, if they own electronic database files that contain personal information about customers, prospects and other individuals who are based inside the EU, they are subject to the regulation," explained Mark Winter, RapidFire Tools' vice president of sales. "This makes the market for Audit Guru even broader for MSPs, MSSPs, and VARs who wish to expand their offerings to include GDPR compliance services."

Audit Guru is sold to MSPs directly by RapidFire Tools or through any of their European distributors. MSPs who are interested in becoming an Audit Guru Reseller Partner should visit www.auditguru.com (http://www.auditguru.com/) , send an email to sales@rapidfiretools.com (mailto:sales@rapidfiretools.com) , or call +1-678-323-1300, ext. 2.

About RapidFire Tools

RapidFire Tools, Inc. is the leading global supplier of business-building technology tools for MSPs to help them close more business, offer more services, keep more customers, and make more money. The company's offerings include: a complete set of IT Assessment, Documentation and Reporting tools; tools for IT Compliance Process Automation; and tools for Insider Cyber Threat Detection & Alerting.

European distributors include: Achab (Italy), Prianto (UK), and Upstream (Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Sweden).

