Liquidity Services, Inc.: Liquidity Services Announces Sales Event for Automotive Production Lines

GOTHENBURG, Sweden , March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world's largest marketplace for business surplus, is pleased to announce the sale of equipment from car body production lines from a leading automotive manufacturer. Private treaty bid offers are being accepted immediately, with a public online auction event on the online marketplace, www.Go-Dove.com (http://www.go-dove.com/en/?utm_source=Auctionwatch&utm_medium=PR), opening on March 25, 2018 with bids accepted through April 18, 2018. All assets are located in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The car production lines include more than 350 ABB and KUKA 6 axis robots, including controls and pendants, and can be used in many industries including automotive, metalworking and plastics. The pendant can be set up to operate welding, gluing, handling, visual inspection or laser cutting. Additional items for sale include high powered Trumpf 4000W solid state lasers and Rofin DS series disc lasers, inline co-ordinate measuring machines, product transfer conveyors/systems, scissor lifts, and other ancillary items. Assets can be viewed at www.Go-Dove.com (http://www.go-dove.com/en/events?cmd=details&event=561348&utm_source=Auctionwatch&utm_medium=PR).

"This sale represents a unique opportunity for manufacturers to acquire high quality automotive body assembly plant equipment from a world class company," said Peter Budden, Project Director for Liquidity Services. "Liquidity Services has extensive experience in selling robotic equipment from some of the largest manufacturers in the world. With a global base of over three million registered buyers, we have seen an increase in demand for these types of assets across the world."

Interested buyers can make an offer or arrange a viewing by contacting Leigh McCarron, project manager, at Leigh.mccarron@liquidityservices.com (mailto:Leigh.mccarron@liquidityservices.com). Viewings will be taking place from Tuesday, April 10, 2018 to Thursday, April 12, 2018 and are strictly by appointment.

