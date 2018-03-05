HONG KONG, Mar 5, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Halberstadt as Managing Director, Europe effective 5 March, 2018.Welcoming Mr. Halberstadt's appointment, the CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC, Mr. Stephen Ho said, "I am delighted to welcome James as the new Managing Director of CITIC Telecom CPC Europe. This appointment reflects the Company's commitment to further expand in the European and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) markets. Delivering high quality ICT products and services to our customers across the globe is the most important part of our business."Mr. Ho continued. "This leadership role is a significant step toward maintaining competitiveness in an operating environment characterized by rapid technological change, an increasingly borderless business world and new competition. It is important for CITIC Telecom CPC to maintain a strong, energetic and integrated management team in Europe, and I believe that James is well prepared to build on the current foundation and strengthen our operations overall."Mr. James Halberstadt is a veteran of the ICT industry and has solid experience in the European telecom market. He possesses strong commercial acumen and broad technical knowledge across a wide spectrum of the industry. His extensive career as a technology executive includes over 15 years of commercial and marketing experience. An expert in developing and executing strategies for high-growth businesses, as well as the acquisition and management of top tier named customer accounts. His ability to see the big picture, from crucial technical details to macro strategic perspectives, will be invaluable to CITIC Telecom CPC's customers.Reflecting on his appointment, Mr. Halberstadt said, "I am very excited at the prospect of leading CITIC Telecom CPC Europe as our Company continues to grow across the European and CIS markets. I look forward to working closely with our European Management Team and my many colleagues in both Europe and Asia Pacific to further expand our business. I am confident our teamwork will help CITIC Telecom CPC ascend to even higher levels of success."In addition to extensive technical knowledge, including multiple network technology certifications, Mr. Halberstadt also possesses various language competencies, including French, German, and Spanish, skills which greatly support him to serve as a versatile leader for the CITIC Telecom CPC team's endeavors in Europe and CIS.Connecting the World to Digital Silk RoadCITIC Telecom CPC also announced the completion of name changes for 13 business entities that were acquired with Linx Telecommunications B.V. The name changes were completed in October 2017, including for CITIC Telecom CPC Netherlands B.V. (previously known as Linx Telecommunications B.V.), CITIC Telecom CPC Estonia OU (previously known as Linxtelecom Estonia OU), CITIC Telecom CPC Rus LLC (previously known as LLC Linxtelecom)*.Added Mr. Ho: "With James on board, and the name change completion for various business entities across our European and CIS markets, including locations within the 'One Belt One Road framework,' we are in an excellent position to move forward on our vision of 'Connecting the World to Digital Silk Road'."* A full list of the new names can be found in the Appendix.About CITIC Telecom CPCCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE global unified cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 15+ Cloud service centers, ~30 data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.At CITIC Telecom CPC, "Innovation Never Stops."For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.comAppendix - Full list of new names:Country / New Name / Previous Name1. Netherlands / CITIC Telecom CPC Netherlands B.V. / Linx Telecommunications B.V.2. Poland / CITIC Telecom CPC Network Solutions Poland Sp.zo.o. / Linx Telecommunications Networks Poland Sp.zo.o.3. Poland / CITIC Telecom CPC Poland Sp.zo.o. / Linx International Services Sp.zo.o.4. Estonia / CITIC Telecom CPC Estonia OU / Linxtelecom Estonia OU5. Latvia / SIA CITIC Telecom CPC Latvia / SIA Linx Telecommunications Latvia6. Lithuania / UAB CITIC Telecom CPC Lithuania / UAB Linx Telecommunications7. Russia / CITIC Telecom CPC Rus LLC / LLC Linxtelecom8. Sweden / CITIC Telecom CPC Sweden AB / Linx Networks Sweden AB9. Germany / CITIC Telecom CPC Germany GmbH / Linxtelecom Germany GmbH10. Ukraine / CITIC Telecom CPC Ukraine LLC / Linxtelecom Ukraine LLC11. Hungary / CITIC Telecom CPC Hungary Kft / Linxtelecom Hungary Ltd.12. United Kingdom / CITIC Telecom CPC UK Ltd / Linx Telecommunications Limited13. Finland / CITIC Telecom CPC Finland OY / Linx Networks Finland OYSource: CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited