The share capital of the following share will be reduced in the Nasdaq Copenhagen's systems as per 7 March 2018.



ISIN DK0015250344 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Alm. Brand ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 173,500,000 shares (DKK 1,735,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 8,000,000 shares (DKK 80,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 165,500,000 shares (DKK 1,655,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALMB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3340 -------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667010