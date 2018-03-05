London stocks were set for a firmer open on Monday following heavy losses at the end of last week, although worries about a US trade war and rising inflation continued to play on investors' minds. The FTSE 100 was called to open 33 points higher at 7,103. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Last week's decision by US President Trump to impose large tariffs on steel and aluminium look set to continue to reverberate into the upcoming trading week after EU Commission President Jean Claude ...

