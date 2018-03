Paddy Power Betfair on Monday confirmed chief financial officer Alex Gersh would leave the company once a successor was found. Gersh told the board of the FTSE 100 betting giant that he plans to step down from his £1m a year job for personal reasons, the Sunday Times reported. Chief executive Breon Corcoran, the architect of the merger of bookie Paddy Power and betting exchange Betfair in 2016, announced he was leaving last August. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...