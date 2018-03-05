

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's services activity growth accelerated in February, benefiting from strengthening underlying demand, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.3 in February from 56.9 in January.



A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Activity has risen in each of the past 52 months.



New business increased sharply, albeit at a weaker pace than in January. Recent consistently strong employment growth continued in February as companies responded to greater workloads.



Rates of both input cost and output price inflation quickened in February. Input prices climbed sharply amid reports of higher staff costs.



The passing on of higher input costs to customers resulted in a sixteenth successive monthly increase in output prices in the service sector.



