Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions March 5, 2018, 10.40 a.m.



Managers' Transactions (Eurell)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar Position: Chief Financial Officer ------------------------------------------------------------ Amendment Köp av Ålandsbanken B-aktier ------------------------------------------------------------ Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 ------------------------------------------------------------ Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-28 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 10 Unit price: 14.10000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 10 Volume weighted average price: 14.10000 Euro



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505