Registration Opens for Inaugural Regional SAFeSummit, Europe Being Held 25 - 28 June 2018

BOULDER, Colorado, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of the world's leading framework for enterprise agility, today announced open registration for the first annual 2018 Regional SAFe Summit, Europe which will take place 25 - 28 June in Frankfurt, Germany. With 400 attendees expected, the four-day event will feature content and customer success stories most relevant to SAFe professionals in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The 2018 Regional SAFe Summit, Europe is for everyone engaged with SAFe-practitioners, instructors, consultants, Scaled Agile Partners, and enterprise business leaders. The event will feature a dedicated Partner day, pre-conference training, and a two-day main conference. Attendees will have opportunities to build skills, exchange knowledge, network with each other, connect with thought leaders and influencers, and see first-hand how enterprises are leveraging SAFe to continuously deliver value to their customers.

"EMEA has become a hub of SAFe practitioner growth and activity," said Michael Stump, Vice President of Partner Development and Enablement at Scaled Agile, Inc. As adoption of the Framework continues to accelerate globally, the demand for a conveniently located SAFe Summit in Europe has been enormous. We're excited to meet that demand with this premier event where the EMEA SAFe community can learn, connect, and share ways to improve outcomes for enterprises across all industries."

The 2018 Regional SAFe Summit agenda will include:

25 - 26 June, Pre-conference Training:

Attendees can maximize their time at the Regional SAFe Summit, Europe by attending one of these classes: SAFe DevOps, SAFe Scrum Master, and SAFe Product Owner/Product Manager.

26 June, Summit Partner Day:

Exclusively for Scaled Agile Partners, this one-day event is dedicated to building success in supporting, and deploying SAFe products and services.

27 - 28 June, Main Conference:

The two-day main conference will include industry-leading keynotes, eight technical sessions, customer success stories from the region, Lightning Talks, exhibits and multiple networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to learn new strategies for delivering customer value more effectively, and gain insights into how some of the world's largest enterprises are leveraging SAFe to improve quality, accelerate time-to-market, and increase employee engagement.

Registration is open at europe.safesummit.com. The first 75 registrants will receive a discount of 100 € for the main conference. The first 50 who register for pre-conference training will receive a discount of 50 €.

In addition to the 2018 Regional SAFe Summit in Frankfurt, there will also be a Global SAFe Summit in Washington, DC 25 - 28 June 2018. Expected to draw 1500 attendees, the Global SAFe Summit will be the world's largest gathering to focus exclusively on SAFe and its community of practice.

About Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI):

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe the world's leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 200,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes.

