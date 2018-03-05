Yorkshire Building Society Goes Live with nCino

LONDON and WILMINGTON, North Carolina, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial institution implements cloud-based platform to digitise processes, enrich customer experience

nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Yorkshire Building Society has successfully deployed the nCino Bank Operating System.

Bradford-based Yorkshire Building Society, one of the largest building societies in the UK, realised the need for a digital solution that would allow its commercial lending team to effectively improve value for its customers by delivering better service and greater efficiency. The Society made the strategic decision to implement the nCino Bank Operating System to usher in its next phase of growth of commercial lending, and provide its employees with a modern, cloud-based system to make faster decisions and provide funding more quickly to its customers. nCino and Yorkshire Building Society partnered closely on the implementation process and successfully completed the deployment in less than 90 days.

"Our focus on enhancing the customer experience led us to evaluate our technology and determine where we could make smart and strategic improvements," said Phil Green, Head of Commercial Lending and Social Housing at Yorkshire Building Society. "We invested in the nCino Bank Operating System because it helps automate tasks that were previously paper-based and manual, allowing colleagues more time to deliver differentiated and personalized service. The intuitive and easy-to-use technology is effectively changing their roles for the better by providing opportunities to interact more meaningfully with customers. This will have a direct positive impact on our business operations and help drive our next phase of growth."

The nCino Bank Operating System is a cloud-based solution built on the Salesforce.com platform that combines customer relationship management, loan origination, account opening, workflow, enterprise content management, business process management, digital engagement and instant reporting. Through digital workflows, nCino helps reduce paperwork and automates formerly manual tasks, facilitating an overall more seamless experience for both employees and customers. In addition, nCino's SaaS model allows for the continuous delivery of new product innovations to customers without them having to invest in their own IT resources.

"It's always exciting to work with progressive financial institutions like Yorkshire Building Society who are looking at growth and efficiency, and understand technology's role in achieving those goals and managing risk," said Pullen Daniel, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Europe of nCino. "Through a collaborative effort, we were able to quickly implement nCino, and Yorkshire Building Society's commercial lending team now has the modern tools it needs to grow its business while delivering a high-quality experience for its customers."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit http://www.ncino.com.

About Yorkshire Building Society

The YBS Group includes Yorkshire Building Society and its brands Chelsea Building Society and Norwich & Peterborough Building Society, and its subsidiary companies including Accord Mortgages. For more information on Yorkshire Building Society visit http://www.ybs.co.uk

Yorkshire Building Society is a member of the Building Societies Association and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Yorkshire Building Society is entered in theFinancialServices Registerand its registration number is 106085. Head Office: Yorkshire House, Yorkshire Drive, Bradford BD5 8LJ.

References to 'YBS Group' or 'Yorkshire Group' refer to Yorkshire Building Society, the trading names under which it operates (Chelsea Building Society, the Chelsea, Norwich & Peterborough Building Society, N&P and Egg) and its subsidiary companies.