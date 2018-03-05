ZenMate Appoints Jörn Stampehl its Chief Technology Officer

BERLIN, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ZenGuard GmbH, an Internet Security company, owner of ZenMate - a leading VPN service for consumers and small businesses, announced today an important change in its Management Team. Markus Hänel, the co-founder of the company, will retire as managing director and CTO at the end of February, after five years. He will be succeeded by Jörn Stampehl, who joined ZenGuard in 2016 as VP Engineering.

Markus Hänel, together with Simon Specka, founded the company in 2013 and played a pioneering role in its technical orientation and development. Together with the team, he has built up the infrastructure and developed the browser extensions and the other clients with which the service's 45 million users can protect their security and privacy on the Internet. He was also significantly involved in the development of other products such as the Web-Firewall for the browser and an extension that recognizes fake news in search results.

"After 5 intense and rewarding years building up the company, it's time for me to start something new. There are many exciting business opportunities that I'd like to realize, but which have little to do with ZenGuard's core business. I'm happy to be able to put the company in capable hands of people that I trust and that can take care of it 100%."

Markus Hänel will continue to support the company as co-owner and consultant.

Jörn Stampehl has been leading the development departments in StartUps for over 15 years. Most recently, as Head of Technology at Payleven GmbH, where he was responsible for the FinTechs product area.

"I look forward to the new position. Markus leaves behind a well-ordered house, but there are plenty of challenges. Especially in countries where VPNs are blocked, we have to constantly develop creative ideas in order to be able to continue offering our services. In addition, we intend to continue to offer other products in the cybersecurity environment in the future to make ZenGuard a well-known brand in this area."

About ZenGuard GmbH and ZenMate

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany ZenMate | ZenGuard GmbH (Web: https://zenmate.com/) provides multi-platform security software and service that encrypts and secures user's internet connection and protects privacy while browsing. With its ZenMate flagship privacy service, ZenGuard prevents snoopers, hackers, governments, and ISP's from spying on user's web browsing activities, downloads, credit card information, and more. In addition to a slimmed-down free version, ZenMate is also available as a premium model with a subscription. With over 30 locations on all 5 continents and more than 45 million users, ZenMate is one of the world's leading VPNs.

