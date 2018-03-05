HÄUSER AWARD 2018: The Best Family Homes with an Optimal Layout

HAMBURG, Germany, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Winning properties in Husum, Embach (Austria), Lochau (Austria), Munich and Pliezhausen near Stuttgart

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

HÄUSER, the premium magazine for international architecture, design and sophisticated living, will be presenting the winners of the HÄUSER AWARD 2018 in its current issue published today. Under the competition motto "Perfect plan - the optimal layout for a dream house", prizes will be awarded for private residential buildings featuring particularly intelligent, futuristic layout solutions.

HÄUSER is staging the competition for the HÄUSER AWARD 2018 in cooperation with the Association of German Architects (Bund Deutscher Architekten - BDA), the Association of Private Developers (Verbund Privater Bauherren e.V. - VPB), the electrical systems company JUNG, the outdoor paving company Metten Stein + Design, and the wood flooring specialist Parkett Dietrich. The jury has awarded prize money in a total value of 19,000 EUR. A further 1,000 EUR has been awarded by the VPB to the developers of each of the winning properties.

The first prize of 7,000 EUR goes to house T designed by the architectural duo Malte and Silja Timm in Husum. The open-plan, functionally organised layout is cleverly divided up into zones by means of airy spaces and split levels; continuous visual axes and glass facades make the interior appear spacious despite the limited floor space. The jury deemed it a highly successful architectural concept that takes account of the occupants' desire for both shared living space and areas to which they can withdraw.

The second prize worth 5,000 EUR has been awarded to LP Architektur, owned by the Austrian architect Tom Lechner. In Embach near Salzburg, the planners have erected a timber house that blends in perfectly with its rural surroundings. The compact layout comprises various open-plan functional spaces arranged around a central staircase. It also allows the inside of the house and the surrounding open countryside to be viewed from a multitude of perspectives.

The third prize (3,000 EUR) goes to the team of architects at Bernardo Bader Architekten for the "Haus am Bäumle" in Lochau, Austria. Thanks to a clever layout, the planners have succeeded here in creating an ideally structured building despite its narrow, elongated shape. The sideways-facing staircase divides each of the storeys into a small private area in which to withdraw and an open-plan communal area with no additional corridors.

The special prize to the value of 2,000 EUR for exterior design, a joint venture with Metten Stein + Design, was not awarded this year as none of the projects met the necessary criteria. Instead the jury decided to award a fourth prize (2,000 EUR) to Schaeffer Architecture and Technology for its residential property in Munich on account of the excellent planning quality. Here the grid-like layout provides a clearly defined structure while allowing considerable scope for flexibility with respect to the floor plan.

In cooperation with Parkett Dietrich, HÄUSER has once again awarded an Interiors Prize for outstanding interior design. This year the prize, also worth 2,000 EUR, goes to the architect's office Steimle Architekten. Their E 20 house in Pliezhausen near Stuttgart is a bold exposed concrete structure. It has a remarkable interior featuring unusual room proportions and fixtures that are purpose-built for the hexagonal building structure.

The HÄUSER AWARD Jury 2018: Jórunn Ragnarsdóttir, architect, Heiner Farwick, president of the Association of German Architects (Bund Deutscher Architekten - BDA), Thomas Penningh, president of the Association of Private Developers (Verband Privater Bauherren - VPB), Reiner Nagel, chairman of the Federal Foundation for Building Culture (Bundesstiftung Baukultur), and Anne Zuber, HÄUSER's editor-in-chief.

The winners will be presented with their prizes at today's award ceremony during the architecture symposium "JUNG Architekturgespräche" in Berlin's Chamäleon Theater.

The book about the HÄUSER-AWARD

The book entitled "Made-to-measure houses - the optimal layout" (Häuser nach Maß - der optimale Grundriss) showcases the 30 best properties entered for the HÄUSER AWARD 2018 - with the help of photos, floor plans and succinct texts. Author: Bettina Hintze, 260 pages, ISBN: 978-3-421-04105-0. The book costs €59.00 and is published by DVA, Munich.

Pictures are available upon request or can be downloaded from http://bit.ly/2oJPa3r

(password: AWARD).

About HÄUSER

HÄUSER is the premium magazine for international architecture, design and sophisticated living. On account of its keen sense for changing times, developments and trends, it has enjoyed a high reputation in the architecture and design scene for over 35 years. The magazine focuses on family homes, conversions and renovations - all of the highest possible standard. HÄUSER provides its readers with stunning images of property interiors and exteriors along with detailed information about materials, construction methods and architectural plans. Portraits of leading figures from the world of architecture and design can also be found in every issue. The magazine presents the prestigious HÄUSER AWARD for innovative and futuristic architecture on an annual basis.

Press contact

Christine Haller

PR / Communications HÄUSER

Am Baumwall 11

20459 Hamburg

Phone +49-(0)-40-3703-7288

Email: haller.christine@guj.de



www.guj.de