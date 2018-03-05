The new provisions include a drawing mechanism for the project selection. The results of the first draw will be announced in mid-March.The Portuguese government has published new regulations for the selection of PV and energy projects under the so-called "special regime" on Portugal's official journal. In the document, the government said the new rules will prioritize the dissemination of mature technologies such as PV, for which several approval requests were submitted over the past months. The government stressed, however, that the high number of applications for unsubsidized solar projects ...

