On top of a damp squib set of annual results, Ultra Electronics has revealed that its agreed takeover of US-based rival Sparton has been blocked on antitrust grounds. The FTSE 250 company, which last July had agreed the $234.8m purchase of Sparton, said it would now return the net £134m cash it had drummed up for the purchase back to shareholders via a share-buyback. Ultra also reported revenues down 1.3% to £775.4m for calendar 2017, with underlying profit before tax shrinking 8.4% to ...

