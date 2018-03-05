Budget airline Ryanair announced a 5% rise in February traffic on Monday, as the load factor held steady. Traffic rose to 8.6m last month from 8.2m in February last year, while the load factor - which gauges how full the plane is - was unchanged at 95%. On a rolling annual basis, traffic grew 9% to 130m customers. Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs attributed the rise in traffic to the airline's lower fares. "Ryanair customers can look forward to more low fares and an improved customer ...

