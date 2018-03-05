3i Infrastructure on Monday said it was investing another £125m in electricity supplier Infinis to help fund its purchase of independent power generator Alkane Energy. Alkane is the UK's largest generator of coal mine methane, while Infinis is the largest generator of electricity from landfill gas in the UK. "The merger of Alkane with Infinis will create a business with significant scale, offer operational improvement opportunities and the potential to further elevate Alkane's generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...