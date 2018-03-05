

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 02-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,405,797.95 11.9163



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 33,782,562.09 16.8191



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,830,770.39 20.9451



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,621,163.21 19.6212



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 02/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,437,667.85 10.8753



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6525000 USD 71,274,152.51 10.9232



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,184,357.54 12.3819



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 412,230.26 13.7364



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,149,416.32 16.0533



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 15,931,234.00 16.2398



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,020,463.89 10.787



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 53,119,568.80 16.8634



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 45,746,924.50 18.6722



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 55,934,390.22 17.2492



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,039,196.82 14.6344



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 02/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,024,871.34 14.9069



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,383,969.28 16.2168



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,309,119.98 18.1822



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,531,533.70 16.1265



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 15,816,884.03 10.2707



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,263,854.54 18.0525



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,161,499.29 20.3915



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,553,750.19 20.8937



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 02/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,436,202.22 18.3264



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,726,792.84 18.3257



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 02/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,713,226.71 13.3666



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,343,630.09 19.1984



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,673,392.57 16.4685



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 680010 GBP 7,522,940.09 11.063



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,291,726.63 20.8483



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 226,283,129.95 16.4725



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,096,331.46 17.7673



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,348,439.69 5.1767



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,570,343.20 18.778



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,040,206.18 16.0032



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,853,260.62 14.2559



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 408,446.83 18.0809



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 339,184.65 21.199



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 390000 USD 8,418,057.85 21.5848



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,820,910.00 19.5834



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



