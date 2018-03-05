Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 16/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 5 March 2018









On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 9:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ----------- ------------ Total, latest announcement 2,673,000 653,509,710 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 February 2018 170,000 251.06 42,680,200 ------------------- 27 February 2018 180,000 242.20 43,596,000 ------------------- 28 February 2018 180,000 244.44 43,999,200 ------------------- 1 March 2018 170,000 243.78 41,442,600 ------------------- 2 March 2018 170,000 241.12 40,990,400 ------------------- Total accumulated over week 9 870,000 212,708,400 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 3,543,000 866,218,110 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 46,265,299 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.94% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







