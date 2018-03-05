Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-05 / 10:00 London and Frankfurt, 5 March 2018 - Holders of tier 1 instruments and upper tier 2 instruments directly or indirectly issued by HSH Nordbank AG (the "Bank"), who collectively own more than EUR 1 billion in principal amount and comprise German and international investors (the "Holders"), endorse the following statement: To date, the Holders have been strongly supportive of the privatisation process. However, the announcements each of the State of Schleswig-Holstein, the City of Hamburg and the Bank issued on Wednesday 28 February 2018 left the Holders concerned about the nature of the sale process and its negative impact on the Bank and its stakeholders, for the benefit of the buyers. The Holders request that other interested investors (including retail investors) contact them via the investor contact details below to organise and discuss their concerns collectively. *For further information, please contact:* Investor contacts: Mike Wilcox, PJT Partners (UK) Limited: wilcox@pjtpartners.com Solomon J. Noh, Shearman & Sterling LLP: solomon.noh@shearman.com Press contact: Thomas Katzensteiner, Tobias Eberle, Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH: hsht1@charlesbarker.de End of Media Release Issuer: Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH Key word(s): Finance 2018-03-05 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 660157 2018-03-05

