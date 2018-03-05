Givenchy Rolls Out E-Commerce Platform to New European Markets

PARIS, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The innovative, immersive experience curated by artistic director Clare Waight Keller will now be shoppable in the UK, Italy, Germany, Netherlands and Spain.

Following the September 2017 launch of its new omni-channel e-commerce platform, the Maison Givenchy is delighted to offer the givenchy.com experience to fans and followers in its five main European markets: the UK, Italy, Germany, Netherland and Spain.

Overseen by artistic director Clare Waight Keller and designed in collaboration with the London-based agency R/GA, http://www.givenchy.com brings the storied fashion house closer to its customers than ever before. Its highly engaging environment, supported by a 360° strategy covering online media, e-mailing and social media, gives followers the immediacy they crave along with the freedom to curate their Givenchy experience as they see fit.

Givenchy.com will be the exclusive European online destination for customers wishing to purchase pieces from Clare Waight Keller's Spring-Summer 2018 debut collection: coinciding perfectly with product availability in-store, starting on March 5th.

Images of Clare Waight Keller's first Givenchy collection will begin appearing online on February 15th before the in-store drop. Photographs from the advertising campaign shot by Steven Meisel will blend seamlessly into a crisp, fluid layout that presents an immersive mix of news, in-depth features and real-time access to fashion shows. The opportunity to explore Givenchy's heritage dovetails with of-the-moment features such as online exclusives, first looks at pre-fall pieces, celebrities wearing Givenchy looks, the complete retail offer of women's and men's ready-to-wear and accessories. All products are presented in high resolution and from up to eight different angles per product.

In addition, the website grants customers from Givenchy's five major European markets front-of-line access to monthly product drops and online-only capsules designed by Clare Waight Keller as well as "new now" priority access to key pieces before they hit retail floors worldwide.

In keeping with Givenchy's omni-channel strategy, this platform's lead shopping feature allows customers to check stock availability in the brand's retail stores, choose in-store delivery for online purchases (click & collect) and book in-store appointments to try on clothes.

With this launch, givenchy.com celebrates the first in a wave of international roll-outs scheduled for 2018.

