Via Developments Plc - Notification Marketing Period

5 March 2018
GB00BYPBC438
Via Developments PLC
("Via' or "the Company')
Notification Marketing Period
Via Developments Pc, announces that the Company has entered into a marketing period commencing from today 5 March 2018 and ending on 16 March 2018, pursuant to which the Directors will announce the results of any aggregate Bond Placings.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
