

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK CIPS/Markit services PMI is due at 4.30 am ET Monday. The score is seen easing to 53.3 in February from 53.0 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound recovered from early lows against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc. Against the euro, it eased.



The pound was worth 1.3796 against the greenback, 145.53 against the yen, 1.2907 against the franc and 0.8935 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



