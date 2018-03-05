

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone private sector expanded slightly less than initially estimated in February, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The composite output index dropped to 57.1 from January's near 12-year high of 58.8. The flash reading was 57.5.



The headline index has signaled expansion in each of the past 56 months, although the latest reading was slightly below the flash estimate of 57.5.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 56.2 in February, down from January's near ten-and-a-half year high of 58.0 and the flash estimate of 56.7.



By country, rates of output growth were solid despite mostly slowing since January. Germany topped the rankings, followed by France and then Spain.



Germany's private sector growth slowed in February from an 81-month high. The final composite PMI came in at 57.6 versus 59.0 in January. The flash reading was 57.4.



The services PMI slid to 55.3 in February from January's 57.3. The flash score was 55.3.



France's private sector logged its weakest growth since September last year. The composite PMI came in at 57.3, down from January's 59.6 and also below flash 57.8.



At the same time, the services PMI posted 57.4 in February, down from January's reading of 59.2. The latest index reading highlighted the weakest rate of growth in four months. The flash score was 57.9.



