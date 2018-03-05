Huawei partnered with Sony to showcase cloud based media solutions at MWC 2018

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2018 from February 26th to March 1st, Huawei has showcased cloud-based high-end media solutions with its Partner Sony Professional.

At Mobile World Congress 2018, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, Huaweiteamed up with industry-leading partner Sony Professional to showcase latest media solutions based on Open Telekom Cloud, the public cloud platform from T-Systems and its public cloud partner Huawei. Open Telekom Cloud provides a full range of on-demand and secure cloud services with optimized performance for media content and video processing, enabling companies enabling solutions like Sony's Media Backbone Hive cloud based production system to address rapidly changing market conditions.

Zhipeng Ren, President of Cloud Business Unit West Europe, Huawei, is excited of the media showcase: "Bringing together the Huawei powered Open Telekom Cloud and the media knowledge and experience of partners such as Sony Professional, we have created a new level of cloud based media solutions to serve customers all over the world."

Stuart Almond, Head of Marketing, Sony Professional Solutions Europe, says: "When you produce content online in the cloud, you're already where the young target audiences get their news. With our Media Backbone Hive news production system hosted in the Open Telekom Cloud, we are providing a universal tool that is redefining production. Instead of having to use expensive, complex equipment, by shifting news operations into cloud journalists can create their content using web-based tools online, directly in the cloud - providing multi-platform production for TV, web, mobile devices and social media reach new internet-driven audiences without the need to spend more."

The Huawei Media Cloud Solution is already being used in film, television, and communications media organizations in over 10 countries in Western Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and other regions of the world, accelerating media customers' journey into an all-inclusive, all-mobile, all-cloud media business transformation.

In Western Europe, Huawei helps France's TFI TV Station construct a converged media cloud platform to improve program production efficiency; in the Middle East, Huawei and United Arab Emirates' telecom operator to build a media industry cloud that provides customers with full cloud to production, broadcasting, distributing, and filing services, reducing their O&M costs; in South Korea, Huawei's 4K Ultra HD Production Solution serves KBS TV Station, helping it broadcast 4K ultra HD programs.

Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital, Barcelona, 26 February - 1 March 2018. Huawei's booth and the high-end media solutions showcase was at Exhibition Booth 1J50 in Hall 1.

