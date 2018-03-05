RightBio Metrics was recently honored with a first place Patient Safety Innovation Award. Award recipients were announced on February 23rd in London, England during the 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (https://patientsafetymovement.org) received 55 submissions from 6 countries and awarded RightBio Metrics first place based on the RightSpot's ability to help improve patient safety.

Misplaced Nasogastric Feeding Drainage Tube Placement is one of the top Patient Safety Movement's 2018 Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) and a panel of experts spoke about the catastrophic consequences of misplaced tubes and ways to confirm placement, including pH, which is the emerging global standard.

RightBio Metrics makes the only FDA cleared, CLIA waived product for confirming gastric acidity of tubes intended to end in the stomach. "Ten years ago I had two patients within six months that had bad outcomes due to misplaced nasogastric tubes," said Founder and President Dr. Paul Gilbert. "At that time, no one in the U.S. acknowledged misplaced tubes as an issue. I am grateful to see that it is now a global focus and that the proprietary product I created, which incorporates pH, has been recognized as an innovative solution to the problem."

More about RightBio Metrics:

RightBio Metrics is a Phoenix, AZ-based, privately held medical device company whose mission is to eliminate any harm caused by misplaced tubes. The company makes the only FDA Cleared/CLIA waived product for confirming gastric acidity for tubes intended to end in the stomach. For more information, please visit www.rightbiometrics.com

About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation:

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 3 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to 0 by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the world's best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit https://patientsafetymovement.org/.

